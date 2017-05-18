High winds blow tree down on mother, 2 kids in Grand Rapids park

Grand Rapids Police Department (Photo: GRPD)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - High winds on Thursday caused a large tree limb to fall on a mother and two young children, police say.

Grand Rapids Police responded to a call around 10:15 a.m. that people were under a large tree that had fallen in Riverside Park.

When police arrived, they found a mother and two kids trapped underneath the large limb.

The three suffered minor injuries -- no word on whether they have been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, please check back here for more updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV