Historical Grand River Hotel celebrates re-opening

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - A hotel with decades of history in West Michigan is showing off its newly renovated accommodations.

The Grand River hotel, located on Ann Street -- just off US-131, celebrated its grand re-opening Wednesday afternoon.

The top-to-bottom renovations include a new parking lot, an updated hotel bar and restaurant called the River Rock Lounge with live music, updated guest rooms, and a patio lounge.

"We were thinking what's better than a Palm Springs setting to bring it back to that vintage, but still have that modern personality for all of our travelers" said Hotel General Manager Diana Dejong. "There was a lot going on for a year so we're really excited for what we all worked really hard to present to grand rapids and our fellow community members."

The Grand River Hotel is located on the banks of the Grand River about three minutes north of downtown Grand Rapids. The hotel provides a free shuttle to and from downtown.

