Ford Museum to get exhibit exploring music, politics

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - A Michigan museum is getting a new exhibit that explores the connection between music and politics.

The "Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics" exhibit will arrive at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum on Tuesday. It will remain open to the public through Feb. 11.

The exhibit is a collaboration between Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Newseum in Washington, D.C.

Hall of Fame president and CEO Greg Harris says the exhibit highlights how artists used their platform to express political views and shape public opinion.

The exhibit looks into music's influence on the civil rights movement, the Vietnam War and gender equality. Featured musicians include Bob Dylan, '80s hip-hop artists and Pussy Riot.

