Gerald R. Ford & the Kennedy assassination

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Even before the government released documents related to the Kennedy assassination Thursday there was already a lot to learn about the murder at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Then congressman Ford was one of the seven members of the Warren Commission. President Lyndon Johnson appointed them to investigate the assassination and determine who was involved. The commission concluded Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone when he shot the President and Jack Ruby acted alone when he killed Oswald. At his museum there is a large display dedicated to Ford’s contribution to the investigation.

“The museums exhibits focus on the work of the commission and Congressman Ford’s work on the commission,” explains curator Donald Holloway. “These are pieces unique to Gerald Ford that are a part of his museum here in Grand Rapids.”

The release of the Warren Commission report in 1964 did not end questions about the assassination or satisfy skeptics. Gerald Ford said the commission found no sign of foreign or domestic conspiracy, but said “there was always the possibility” some evidence could appear in the future.

“He worked very hard at his responsibilities on the commission,” says Holloway. “He was trusted by people on both sides of the aisle.”

