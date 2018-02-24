Living history at Woodland Mall: 6th annual 'Live Museum'

A crowd watching a performer at the African-American History Live Museum put on by Woodland Mall and New Hope Baptist Church on Saturday, Feb. 24. (Photo: Trent Slabaugh, WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's history like you've probably never seen or heard before.

The sixth annual Live Museum at the Woodland Mall was on Saturday, Feb. 24. The mall and New Hope Baptist Church partner together for the one-day exhibit where actors and volunteers, ranging in are from 10 to 72, portrayed notable and important African-American figures in politics, sports, science, art, entertainment and various other areas.

The performers bring their persona to life, adapting mannerisms and delivering rehearsed lines about the person's impact on history.

Mall guests were able to see Ray Charles perform throughout the afternoon, as well as the legendary Alvin Ailey's Dance Theatre.

"The live museum gives our guests the opportunity to learn through personal connections," said Lyndsey Hicks, marketing director for the Woodland Mall. "We look forward to the talents of the volunteers who work so hard to create a memorable event."

"The performers work hard for the weeks leading up to the event each year," said Rev. Dr. Howard Earle Jr., senior pastor at New Hope Baptist Church and visionary of the African-American live museum. "The community looks forward to this event as an opportunity to help educate our community and to share the wonderful talents of our volunteers."

Events such as the live museum highlight the importance and impact of diversity in America.

"African-Americans are an integral part of all professions and have made significant contributions to our cultural identity -- from science to politics to entertainment," Earle explained. "We're confident everyone will not only learn something at this event, but enjoy it as well."

In the 10-year history of the event, no figures have been repeated according to New Hope -- with the exception of former President Barack Obama. He was seen early in his administration, and then again when he left office in 2017.

