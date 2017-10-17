Rocking the Ford Museum: New exhibit explores rock music, patriotism

(Photo: rockhall.com)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A new Rock'n'Roll Hall of Fame exhibit is coming to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum early next month.

"Louder Than Words: Rock, Power and Politics" explores how music has helped shape attitudes on patriotism, peace, and equality.

Steve Ford, the late President Ford's son, spoke to WZZM 13 about the exhibit and his father's particular taste in music.

The exhibit opens Nov. 7 through Feb. 18.

For more information, visiting the museum's website.

