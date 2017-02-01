Holland Civic Center needs funding

Civic Center funding

HOLLAND, MICH. - A multi-million dollar project in Holland needs more money.

Wednesday night, city leaders are discussed ways to raise funds for their Civic Center. The 13-million dollar project to completely renovate the building has been underway for sometime.

One way to raise funds is by selling actual parts of the civic center like balcony seats and parts of bleachers. But Mayor Nancy DeBoer says they want to be careful of how much they sell.

"We want to figure out exactly how much wood we want to use in the building and then sell the rest to the public, it will be a great wonderful thing and a real community builder," says DeBoer.

DeBoer says the rest of the project is moving along with asbestos removal starting in March.

