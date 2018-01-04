Holland man dies days after work-related injury

HOLLAND, MICH. - The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a work-related accident at a Holland manufacturing company that left one man dead.

The incident happened in December making this the 37th work-related death in Michigan for 2017.

The incident happened at Challenge Manufacturing, a car parts manufacturer founded in Walker, Mich., with locations through out the mitten state.

Last month, MI OSHA reported a man was struck by a coil of steel. He was conscious when he was being transported. Eight days later, the man passed away at Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids with his family by his side.

The victim was identified as Scott Teusink of Holland. His obituary shares he was a Holland High graduate who practiced Podiatry Medicine for 25 years in New York City before he moved back to Holland about two years ago to be near his family.

Teusink was known as a deeply devoted University of Michigan fan as well as a fan of all Detroit sports teams. He leaves behind his parents, two siblings, his nephews, and a niece.

Calls and emails out to Challenge Manufacturing have gone unanswered, but Michigan OSHA did respond to WZZM 13 saying they cannot comment on the open investigation and it may take several weeks or months to complete.

