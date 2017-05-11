Horrific photo shows what littering can do to animals

A seal died last week from injuries it sustained after being caught in plastic waste, according to St. Mary's Seal Watch. (Photo: Facebook screenshot)

Horrific photos offer a reminder of the deadly effect humanmade trash can have on animals in the wild.

A seal caught in plastic waste died shortly before medics could treat it last week on St. Mary’s Island Local Nature Reserve in England, according to a post on the St. Mary's Seal Watch Facebook page.

St. Mary's Seal Watch posted on May 5, that the seal was spotted in the morning with "polyester strapping," often used for packing, entangled around its middle.

"The strapping loop had been on the seal for some time," the seal watch wrote in the post. "Most likely the seal swam into the loop when smaller and was unable to get free. The strapping will then have cut deeply into the animal’s flesh as it grew."

Rescue officials with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue Ltd. sent a medic to the care for the seal, but its injuries were too severe for it to survive, according to the Facebook post.

"This animal did not die of natural causes it was killed by marine litter," St. Mary's Seal Watch said in a post. "Plastic strapping of any size whether this or that found on cans is lethal to wildlife. Always cut it and dispose of it safely."

This isn't the first time people have seen the devastating impact that trash has on wildlife. From images of deer with plastic containers stuck on their heads to a turtle with a straw stuck up its nose, and birds caught in plastic drink rings, trash can often be deadly for wildlife.

