House approves electronic data protection resolution

LANSING, MICH. (AP) - State lawmakers are looking at a measure that would prohibit police and other law enforcement officers from unlawfully searching through and confiscating electronic data and communications.

The Michigan House unanimously passed a joint resolution Wednesday that would amend the state constitution to add electronic data to the list of private property items needing warrants before being searched or collected.

Items would include a person's cell phone, computer, iPad or other electronics.

The measure now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Republican State Rep. Jim Runestad, of White Lake, says residents want their privacy protected. He adds that a state Senate vote would be similar to the House's passage of the resolution.

To go before voters in the next general election, the resolution must be approved by two-thirds votes in both the House and Senate.

© 2017 Associated Press