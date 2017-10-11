House fire kills woman in Mason County

Smoke and heat made it impossible for firefighters to rescue a woman left in her Mason County home on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

Firefighters responded to a house fire call around 2:04 a.m at the 4600 block of South Pere Marquette Hwy in Summit Township. The call came from the husband who was able to safely evacuate the home, but he said was unable to get his wife out.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene including Riverton Township Fire, Ludington Fire along with LIFE EMS.

The female victim's body was eventually removed from the home by firefighters.

Mason County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

