Hudsonville man reuniting with Syrian mother after travel ban delay

Local reunion after travel ban delay

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. - A West Michigan man reuniting with his mother, who is a Syrian Refugee. That reunion was delayed recently, after President Trump's short-lived travel ban kept her out.

"When the order came I saw it on the news and I was shocked to read that all Syrians will be banned from coming to the United States indefinitely," says Zane Shami.

His mother Fareeha, who is 67 years old, was blocked on two counts, one for being a Syrian national and the other for being a refugee. Her plane ticket was immediately canceled.

"I was in denial that this was real," says Shami.

It didn't matter that Fareeha had already been approved after being vetted by the Department of Homeland Security for more than a year and a half.

"I do support the President securing our border and making sure we are not allowing people with bad intentions to come into our country," says Shami.

But now with the executive order blocked by the courts, Fareeha will be in the U.S for the first time in 15 years.

