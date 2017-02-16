Hundreds attend 'Day without Immigrants' protest in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Streets were blocked, stores were closed, and school was 'canceled' for those in Grand Rapids Thursday, taking in part in the 'Day Without Immigrants' protest.

"Los pueblos unidos jamas seran vencido," hundreds chanted down Division Avenue South on Thursday.

It means ' the united people will not be defeated' a message they shared to support the unspoken.

"We all want to be American, that's why they're all out here because they want to be part of this great nation, they have been part of its shadows," protester Carlos Campo, said.

That includes people like Isabel Pablo, a DACA recipient.

DACA is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, a policy that allows certain illegal immigrations who came into the country as minors eligibility for a work permit.

"DACA has done many things for my family," Pablo said. "Without it, it honestly would be so difficult for me to work legally in the US."

One of the many challenges those protesting Thursday wish to tackle. Another issue? Living in fear.

"I know a lot of business owners in this area and in other places and they're suffering because of people's hate that's stemming from all this intolerance, hate has been given a voice," Campo added.

"It makes me kind of scared for my family to get separated and just kind of makes me sad thinking about it," protester Yarai Camacho, said. "I just hope everything is better for people to treat us equal."

Protest organizers say roughly 600 people attended Thursday's event in Grand Rapids. In a press release they said, this is just the beginning and are planning a larger protest in May.

