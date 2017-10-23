Hundreds paid respect at Helen DeVos' visitation

Helen DeVos visitation

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hundreds came out Monday afternoon, Oct. 23 to pay their respects to a local philanthropist who passed away last week. A public visitation was held for Helen DeVos in Grand Rapids.

"What I think is very interesting is that if Mrs. DeVos were here she'd be very humbled by all of this. She would probably be saying what's all the fuss about, that's just the way she was," says David Hooker a family friend.

►Related: Helen DeVos laid to rest in family's Memorial Gardens

DeVos passed away last week at the age of 90 from acute myeloid leukemia. More than 700 people payed their respects at Monday's visitation at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel. Family members including Helen's husband Rich DeVos greeted guests at Monday's service.

A private funeral for Helen DeVos will be held Tuesday afternoon in Grand Rapids. Afterward a celebration of life public reception will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV