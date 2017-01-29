Hundreds protest Trump immigration orders

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
'Can you hear me' phone scam
-
Hundreds attend march against Betsy Devos
-
WZZM 13 On-Target Forecast
-
Naked woman standing in road stops traffic
-
Woman living without power since Thanksgiving
-
GRPD Officers Suspended
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Kenowa Hills hosting benefit basketball game
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
Man accused of taking peep photos of woman
More Stories
-
Hundreds marched outside of Gerald R. Ford Airport…Jan 29, 2017, 8:32 p.m.
-
Grand Valley State University President issues…Jan 29, 2017, 1:29 p.m.
-
Delta experiencing IT issues, grounding all domestic flightsJan 29, 2017, 8:12 p.m.