ICE arrests 18 people in Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, MICH. - An ongoing investigation carried out by the combined efforts of Homeland Security, ICE and U.S. Border Patrol led to the arrest of 18 men, ages ranging between 20-43.

The men were detained without incident during the execution of a federal search warrant on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Demeester Wood Products in Coopersville.

The men involved include 13 Guatemalan nationals and five Mexican nationals. The men currently face administrative immigration violations and six of them are facing potential federal felony charges for re-entry after deportation.

The men are currently being held in ICE custody.

