Icy roads to blame for injuring 2 kids in Allendale Twp. crash

Katie Sakala, WZZM 1:51 AM. EST January 15, 2018

ALLENDALE TWP., MICH. - Two children will be okay, after they were involved in a crash being blamed on icy road conditions in Allendale Township Sunday. 

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a 39-year-old Allendale man had three passengers in his vehicle when driving West on Pierce Road, just before 6 p.m. Deputies say he tried to stop at the stop sign at 52nd Avenue, but instead slid into the intersection, due to icy road conditions.

A 21-year-old Grand Haven man was approaching the intersection on 52nd Ave., but was unable to stop in time to avoid a collision.

A 3-year-old girl and 8-year-old girl in the back seat of the first car were injured. They were taken to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

Both children were in child safety seats at the time of the crash. All adults involved were also wearing seatbelts.

