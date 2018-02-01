'I'm taking back my life': Women confront Larry Nassar at third sentencing

Former gymnast Annie Labrie regains her composure Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, while giving her victim impact statement in Eaton County Circuit Court, where Nassar is expected to be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

CHARLOTTE, MICH. - Larry Nassar’s sentencing on three sexual assault charges in Eaton County began Wednesday morning, with 65 women and girls expected to speak during the hearing.

On Wednesday, 30 statements were read. The sentencing hearing will continue Friday and go into Monday and Tuesday, if needed.

We're keeping track of some of the words the women and girls are saying while confronting Nassar. You can read them below.

Day 1

"You took advantage of my innocence and trust. You were my doctor. Why? I ask myself that question all of the time. … What you did to me was twisted. You manipulated me and my family. How dare you. You had no right to do that."

— Jessica Thomashow

"My urgency here today, though, is to address what allowed an atrocity of this scale to occur. Here’s the thing: As detectives, attorneys and survivors have previously noted, a pedophile cannot flourish in the way Larry did in an environment that is not conducive to his behavior. While justice has been served for this sexual predator, it is imperative that we as a society do not view this as an isolated incident. He was prolific because surrounding authorities allowed him to be. Because the gymnastics world allowed him to be. Because still women are not perceived to be credible."

"My purpose in delivering this statement is not to seek revenge but rather to raise awareness. … My hope is to create a safer space for young gymnasts."

— Annie Labrie

"You are a horrible human being, and a waste of life. I truly hope you are being affected by all of these women’s statements and feel at least a little bit of remorse for the lives you’ve altered. But I know that is not true. You are delusional, and think that this is all a media circus. But in fact, you are a serial, sexual predator."

— Madison Bonofiglio, statement read

"I’m taking back my life. The one you stole from me, my friends and my family."

— Tiffany Duttone

“You are the most vile, disgusting creature I’ve ever met. Scum of the earth is too high of a title for you. I hope you realize you will never have any power over anybody for the rest of your life. Because standing in this courtroom today and having my voice heard is a huge step in my personal healing process and I know that my story will help to prevent this from ever happening again. Because it won’t. It can’t.”

To MSU: “Talk is cheap, but my tuition isn’t. And I’m tired of your apologies.”

— Katherine "Kat" Ebert

"I am thankful for the brave survivors for giving me the courage to come forward and face my nightmare and monster for the last time. It is time for change and my voice matters."

— Mya Covey

"I regret the trust I gave him — the blind adoration. … You took the trust we as parents gave you and you abused it. It can never be restored. It is destroyed beyond recognition."

— Amy Preston, whose daughter was abused by Nassar

"You were my hero. You were the reason I was still able to compete in the sport I loved … You were the hope in the face of tragedy."

"I hate that I trusted you so deeply. I hate that I never questioned your treatments …I hate how you fooled me and brainwashed me into thinking of you as nothing other than an amazing doctor. I feel ashamed that I believed for so long that I was lucky to be a patient of yours and thought of you as my friend, when really all along, you were my abuser."

— Justine Lynn, mother of Chandler Lynn, who read her statement

“Did you know that one day you would be knocked off your pedestal? Did you really need to touch one more girl, until one more wasn’t enough? Was it so hard to reach out and ask for help?”

— Erin Blayer

“Take note Larry, nothing you have done has moved the community forward. It has been the action of these inspiring and courageous women.”

— Chloe Myers

“One thing I never liked to view myself being is a victim. I hate to feel as if I am to be pitied or felt sorry for, especially by those that I love. But I feel that I can stand here today and say that I am not a victim of sexual abuse, but I am a survivor. This experience has been a lesson for me. For one, it is not weak to admit that you are hurting. And secondly, you are never alone in your times of struggle.”

— Eve Petrie

“You are a darkness that is not wanted by anyone. A darkness that has no cure.”

— Chelsea DeLamielleure, statement read

"The mere fact that you’ve abused girls and women for over two decades shows how systematic this problem is. You are a physical representation of a dark and sinister part of our culture where women are not taken seriously when they come forward with allegations of assault and rape, especially when if involves a male of notoriety. It is only when we come forward in mass that we are treated with respect we deserved from the beginning."

— Brie, Victim 231, statement read

