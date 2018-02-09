Introducing the 'Uber for snowplows'

KENT COUNTY, MICH. - Shoveling can take a lot out of ya but like most things in this world, there's an app for that.

It's called Plowz and Mowz, the application is like Uber but for snow plows. You sign up, give your address, a few details about your driveway and you get a quote.

Brendan Woltjer is one of the plowers for this on-demand app.

"I think my dad saw it on a website or something it was advertised. So I tried it out but obviously it wasn't as big back then, I had maybe eight [plows] that year, I did probably 50 this year," he said.

At your desired time the service is done for you.

"If they have company coming over in a couple hours and they don't want to call a local snow plowing company that's already booked, which if they're already booked, they're going to make the rates go higher because they're inconvenienced," Woltjer said.

"But Plowz and Mowz that's what they offer, on-demand snow plowing, so they're there when people need them."

Also if you're looking for a side job the money doesn't hurt. Woltjer said in storms like this, he has made $300-400 within a couple of hours in the past.

