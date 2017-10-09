11 former caregivers at Grand Rapids Home for Vets appear in court

The sign marking the entrance to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is seen in this LSJ file photo. (Photo: LSJ file photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The eleven former Grand Rapids Home for Veterans caregivers facing charged for creating fake medical records appeared in court on Monday morning.

The preliminary hearing started at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette charged the group back in July, after it was discovered that the caregivers were marking in charts they had checked on veterans but surveillance video showed charted checks were never done.

The investigation was launched by a Michigan Office of the Auditor General Report and released in February 2016. It revealed the lack of staffing at the facility was causing the veterans to suffer.

