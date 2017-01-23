A pledge from the top to protect junior ROTC at Muskegon High School

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The only school in Muskegon County for a student to take Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps is Muskegon High.

"I know that we have one student who drives in from Coopersville," said Justin Jennings, Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent. "They transferred here because they wanted to be part of the program."

Last week, a Muskegon area resident called WZZM's information center asking 13 On Your Side to ask leaders at Muskegon High School if the Junior ROTC program was ending. In 2016 the program was reduced from two instructors to one. That decision was made in part because enrollment in the program dipped to just 75 students.

"We are not loosing the program," said Jennings.

Superintendent Jennings says he knows the importance of Junior ROTC. He took Junior ROTC while attending high school in Grand Rapids.

The program's uncertainty in part centers around district finances. The Army once paid half of the instructors' salary. Now Jennings says the reimbursement from the Army only covers about 30 percent of the teachers' compensation package.

Jennings and school board members continue fielding questions about the future of the unique program.

"We want to make sure we keep the program," said Jennings. "We do want to attract other students to our district, we do have a lot of things to offer."

The class is taught by Colonel Ron Janowski. Friday, Janowski had Junior ROTC students doing push-up as part of physical fitness day. Janowski was on the floor counting off push-ups right along side his' students.

"There is a lot of discussion right now as to the future of the program," said Janowski. An Army requirement means the second instructor position the district cut in 2016 will have to be replaced for the program to continue.

"The contract that is signed with everyone of the 1,700 schools across the country is that you must have two instructors at all time," said Janowski.

District leaders are working on a plan to expose eighth-grade students to JROTC in hopes of boosting interest in the elective class. More students are needed to justify a second Junior ROTC instructor. The program curriculum will also be tweaked placing less emphasis on the pursuit of military service and more emphasis on community leadership.

"We want the kids and the parents to know that we did hear them, but we want to make sure that we are doing the right thing to build leadership," said Jennings. "That's what is important for us with this program."

"I tell the kids I do not care if you go into the military, but by God give more than you take in your life that is what we teach," said Janowski.

The school has set a goal to have at least 110 students in the class.

