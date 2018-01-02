Ask questions before you sign up for a gym membership

The holidays are over and that means millions of people will head to the gym in the new year.

But, you need to think before you sign up for those holiday "deals".

In 2017, WZZM 13 On Your Side received several complaints about gym contracts. It was an issue that the Michigan Attorney General tackled by suing a chain of fitness centers for violating the consumer protection act.

As we head into 2018, here's what you need to know before signing a contract.

"You're all motivated, you're excited, ready to turn over a new leaf. Then, ah, you decide, I got better things to do”, says Phil Catlett with the Better Business Bureau of West Michigan. "Based on complaints we've received, salesman might say and do anything to get you to sign-up for a deal and promise you terms of a contract that are different than the language is in the contract. And what’s in writing, always rules."

Here in West Michigan, there are plenty of fitness centers that get good reviews. But, even the best clubs, have cancellation policies. You should always ask how long the contract is and find out if you can cancel after a few months. “What do I have to pay after 2-3 months when the weather gets warm and I want to get out of this? What's it going to cost me?"

Here are some of the deals we found in West Michigan that could be worth considering in January.

SNAP FITNESS is lowering its enrollment fee to $8.95 with a monthly membership. YMCA is also offering free enrollment. Over at MVP, you can get free enrollment and one month free with a one year agreement. And finally, PLANET FITNESS if offering $1 enrollment and $10 dollars a month. That deal ends January 10th.

Here's one more tip: If you're not sure you want a membership, take advantage of the gym’s free pass. Most will offer 3 days or even a week, before you sign up.



