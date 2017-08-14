Credit card company for Meijer, other retailers to get rid of grace period on interest charges

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you have a credit card with Meijer or other retail stores, you might want to be aware of changes to your account. People are warning others about it on social media.

Comenity Bank provides credit cards to companies like Meijer, Bed Bath and Beyond, Wayfair, and Victoria's Secret, just to name a few. The company says it sent out notices to its customers in May. Comenity is getting rid of its monthly grace period and implementing daily interest charges if you don't pay off your full balance.

One Michigan woman posted a "PSA" on Facebook explaining the change and how it affected her.

Virginia O’Keefe says she pays her monthly balance in full, but because of the new policy, she was charged daily interest on a purchase she made a few days before her due date. To avoid that, O'Keefe says customers must keep track of what they buy between the time they get their statement and when they pay their bill to make sure it's all paid in full.

As for Meijer, it says when a customer gets a Meijer credit card, they are getting Meijer rewards, but are entering an agreement with Comenity bank. Credit card customers should contact Comenity with their concerns.

Here's what Comenity had to say about the changes:

An exceptional card member experience is core to everything we do. As with any credit program, card members are encouraged to pay their balance in full each month to avoid interest charges. We recently amended our credit card account agreements to further explain how interest is assessed and communicated this to our card members beginning in May. We take every card member inquiry seriously and empower our customer care associates to support any questions card members may have.

