Disabled man says wheelchair ramp is blocked by snow

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The snow is piling up and it's causing problems for a Grand Rapids man who is stuck at his home.

The problem is the snow around the apartment complex is being removed, but every time the sidewalks are cleared, the snow plow comes through and covers the curbs.

It makes it nearly impossible for 79-year old Bobby Martin, who is wheelchair bound, to go anywhere. Peter Cross says Bobby is missing doctors’ appointments and can't get to the store. The front of his apartment at Alger Meadows is blocked. “He's the only guy in the complex with a ramp and this is his exit."

Both Bobby and Peter say the sidewalks get cleared by the property manager in a timely manner, but then, the city's snow plow comes through. Peter called both, but was offered no solution.

“Now, we're facing the blame game. City says it’s the property owner; property owner says it's city's fault. Back and forth like a tennis match."

WZZM has calls into the property management company and the city of Grand Rapids. So far, we have not heard back from either. We will follow up and hope to have answers and a solution very soon.

