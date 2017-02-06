Disabled veteran in parking dispute with Grand Rapids

Bill Richards vehicle parked outside the art store, photo provided by GRPD. (Photo: Custom)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - This is a case where the proof should be in the pictures. But, it's not that easy. The city says the driver is parked on a sidewalk, the driver says he didn't see one due to the snow.

"I bought a 40 inch canvas and like anybody else, you browse, so I was in there 15-20 minutes," said Desert Storm veteran Bill Richards.

Richards parked his vehicle outside of a local art store and walked out to find a ticket on his truck.

He had no idea why, so he contacted the city only to receive no clear response. He came to 13 On Your Side for help.

"What I see is this vehicle is in violation of city ordinance," said Barbara Singleton, the parking meter supervisor for the city of Grand Rapids.



She thinks Richards should have known he was parking on a sidewalk.

Richards said he still didn't know he was partially on the sidewalk.

As for the ticket, the city isn't willing to budge. He either has to fight it in court, or pay the fine.

