Former VW owner still waiting for $20K after selling car back to company

The Volkswagen logo is displayed at Serramonte Volkswagen on November 18, 2016 in Colma, California. Volkswagen announced plans to lay off 30,000 workers in an effort to boost profits in the wake of the recent emissions scandal. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Late in 2016, a federal judge approved an agreement between Volkswagen and the U.S. government. The agreement cleared the way for Volkswagen to either buy back, or fix around 80,000 diesel cars sold in the U.S.

That agreement cleared the way for customers to begin selling cars included in the massive Volkswagen emissions cheating scandal back to the German auto maker.

The company is expected to deliver a $10 billion settlement to cover government fines and compensate owners of vehicles fitted with software that cheated emissions standards.

Each day in the U.S., hundreds of diesel Volkswagen vehicles are returned to dealerships. That includes a few each day to the My Auto Import Center in Muskegon.

VW owners selling diesel vehicles back to the company are paid in one of two ways, either by check or by electronic fund transfer.

Charles Deupree of Whitehall returned his silver 2011 VW Jetta last week.

It was last year when Deupree first heard the federal government was looking into certain diesel vehicles made by Volkswagen.

"I said 'oh my I think that's my car'," said Deupree.

He learned the Jetta he owned had software that made it appear more environmentally friendly than it actually was.

Deupree says the process of selling his Jetta back to Volkswagen was mostly easy.

He drove the car to his local VW dealership and worked directly with an employee assigned to work from the My Auto Import Center's Muskegon facility.

"I have no complaints with My Auto," Deupree said Thursday morning.

Deupree left the car at the dealership and went home with a pledge from the Volkswagen agent.

"She said I would get an E.F.T. form by email in 24-hours," said Dupree. The email with the electronic fund transfer form is key, it's how customers who choose that option activate the transfer of money from a Volkswagen account into his or her own banking account.

VW paperwork shows Deupree is owed $20,146.73. "Realistically, the buyback was fair," said Deupree.

One week after the sale and he still hasn't hear from Volkswagen.

"I look at my phone every hour and I am getting tired of it," said Deupree.

Even after the email arrives, Deupree was told to expect the transfer to take three business days.

"Now we are talking two weeks," he said. "They have my car, they have the title, the car is actually not even at the dealership anymore, and I have no money."

Deupree says the Volkswagen agent stationed at the dealership couldn't provide him with an explanation for the delay. And he wonders if other VW owners are experiencing similar delays in getting paid by the company.

Now Deupree wishes he could go back and select the check option. He assumed electronic fund transfer would be smooth.

"I think I'm going to get paid, well I hope I get paid," said Deupree.

Following the emissions cheating scandal, Deupree no longer has faith in Volkswagen. He was so disappointed, he replaced his recalled VW with a Subaru.

The Volkswagen agent placed at My Auto Import Center was not able to comment about the issue.

Calls were placed to a VW spokesperson the agent said would answer further questions, but e-mails and voice messages have not yet been returned.

Late Thursday afternoon, after making those efforts Charles Deupree called back to say he just received the e-mail he had been waiting for.

