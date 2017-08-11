4 residents kicked out of Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

Grand Rapids Home for Veterans (Feb. 2016). (Photo: Alex Shabad, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Four Grand Rapids Home for Veterans members are being involuntarily discharged after selling non-taxed cigarettes inside the home.

The actions are being taken as part of a larger investigation into smuggled cigarettes in Michigan.

The 13 Watchdog team obtained a document showing the dismissal of a long-time veteran from the facility for "the illegal selling of cigarettes while residing at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans."

A news release issued by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency indicated in the fall of 2016, administrators at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans became aware of the possibility that a member or members of the home may have been selling non-taxed cigarettes.

The MVAA indicates that after an internal review, a decision was made to warn those involved of what the rules of the home were and of state laws related to the sale of tobacco products.

Based on further information, in January 2017, staff at the GRHV contacted law enforcement, which led to an investigation by Michigan State Police.

MVAA indicated it was recently informed by State Police that its investigation had concluded, and the matter will be turned over to the Attorney General’s office for review.

Advocates for the veterans have already expressed concern to our investigative team the veterans would be left with no place to go.

Suzanne Thelen with the MVAA says arrangements are being made for the discharged members to be transferred for safe placement.

