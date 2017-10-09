GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - The woman convicted of abusing a veteran inside the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans was sentenced today in Grand Rapids and is not getting any time in jail.

Laurie Botbyl pushed the wheelchair of 83-year old Maynard Mathers into a desk. The video of the incident and accompanying documents were obtained by the 13 Watchdog team late last year.

It turned out it was the missing evidence in the criminal case that led Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker to file the criminal charge against her.

District Court Judge Jeanine LaVille sentenced Botbyl to pay fines and costs and complete a work program.

Watch the video above for the full story encompassing more than a year of work including how another caregiver came to Mathers rescue.

