Charges dismissed against 8 former workers at veterans home

Home for Veterans site in Grand Rapids (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - A judge has dismissed charges against eight of 11 former workers at a state veterans home in western Michigan who were accused of keeping false records.

Attorney Frank Stanley, who represented one of the defendants, tells The Grand Rapids Press that Grand Rapids District Court Judge Christina Elmore decided last week there was insufficient evidence.

►Previous: Key evidence against 11 Home for Veterans workers 'overwritten'

The certified nursing assistants were accused of recording misleading or inaccurate information in patient medical charts or records in 2015. In announcing charges this year, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette says staff skipped room checks.

One issue with the case was a lack of video evidence. Digital data from a surveillance system that was new at the time was apparently overwritten.

Schuette's office plans to review the judge's decision and determine its next steps.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press