City pays the city: Grand Rapids police vehicles ticketed for parking violations

We found Grand Rapids issues tens of thousands of parking tickets every year, but a surprising group of city employees is getting some of those tickets.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 13 Watchdog investigation found the Grand Rapids Police Department was ticketed dozens of times for parking violations over the last four years even though the agency has the power under the city's charter to enforce parking rules.

WZZM 13 received copies of 81 tickets through the Freedom of Information Act. The documents show various parking enforcement officers ticketed marked and semi-marked GRPD vehicles mostly for meter infractions. We found marked and semi-marked GRPD vehicles were also ticketed for parking in a no parking zone, parking in a reserved space, parking on a sidewalk and parking while obstructing a traffic lane, all apparently when police officers were on-duty.

The 13 Watchdog team did two different document requests to get copies of the parking tickets. On Oct., 27, 2016, we received documents from the city showing 67 citations since 2013. On May 2, 2017 we received a second batch showing 14 more tickets issued between October 2016 and May 2017.

We wanted to ask questions of city leaders and get a full explanation why police officers were being ticketed while on-duty. We also wanted to know whether those officers were having to pay these parking tickets. Finally, we wanted to ask city leaders whether parking officers are being told to ticket every vehicle in violation, even marked police cruisers.

The men in charge of both departments, Grand Rapids Police Chief David Rahinsky and Mobile GR & Parki​ng ​Services Manager​ Josh Naramore wouldn't sit down for interviews and declined to comment on the situation.

The city, through it's spokesperson Steve Guitar, issued a statement regarding our receipt of the second batch of violations.

Guitar wrote: "While not city protocol, Mobile GR issued 14 citations to various Grand Rapids Police Department vehicles over the past six months. These parking tickets were issued to cruisers, semi-marked and unmarked vehicles while officers were conducting city-related business.

"Mobile GR issues approximately 36,000 parking tickets every six months. Issuance of 14 tickets in error among these 36,000 is minimal. Nevertheless, Mobile GR and the Police Department continue to work together to reduce that number of tickets issued to city vehicles."

Of the 81 tickets, we found 58 were written to semi-marked or fully marked police cruisers. The remainder were written to undercover vehicles where the parking enforcement officer might not have known it was a GRPD vehicle.

Sources indicated to us there's an automatic way for the city's parking services department to void the tickets. But our documents indicate 32 of the 81 tickets issued to GRPD vehicles were paid at a cost of $860. A dozen of the tickets to undercover vehicles were paid. In addition, the city's police department also paid its city government late fees for eight of the tickets.

While there are few answers to our questions, there are indications of some change. The last batch of tickets seemed to show the rate of GRPD paying for violations dropped dramatically after our first request for information. Since October 2016, only one ticket issued to a police vehicle has been paid.

The enforcement officers who are writing tickets were also tight-lipped. We attempted to ask parking officer Lisa Nedwick some questions as she was writing parking citations on the street whether she had ever knowingly ticketed a GRPD vehicle but she wouldn't answer.

"I'd prefer not to go on-camera," Nedwick said.

Our records showed Nedwick has ticketed one unmarked police vehicle but in the last four years she has not ticketed a marked cruiser. Our documents indicate other particular parking officers have ticketed marked GRPD vehicles multiple times.

We also found in our investigation two of the tickets issued had not been paid or voided and were racking up late fees. Parking tickets in Grand Rapids typically have a $20 fine and double after 10 days. The fine triples after 90 days.

It doesn't appear, though, the city will be paying the city in these two cases. Guitar told us after we asked about those tickets, the decision was made for them to be voided.

