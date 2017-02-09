Former Home for Veterans nurse aide says she's 'not guilty'

Mug Shot of Laurie Botbyl from 2013 arrest for not paying traffic fines.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Former nurse aide Laurie Botbyl told a Grand Rapids District Court judge she is "not guilty" of a criminal charge of fourth degree vulnerable adult abuse for an incident at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

She plans to fight the charge even though video shows her sending the wheelchair of an 83-year old veteran with dementia into a desk.

Botbyl was formally charged this morning and said little other than pleading "not guilty" and asking for a court-appointed attorney.

Video first obtained by the 13 Watchdog team shows a skirmish as Botbyl attempted to get the veteran, Maynard Mathers, who was upset under control while he sat in a wheelchair.



Seconds later, Botbyl places both of her hands on the chair's handles, pulled the chair in tight and pushed Mathers' wheelchair forward out of her control. Mathers knees and right arm hit a desk and he's seen on the video grasping his knees after the incident.



In an exclusive interview Botbyl did with the 13 Watchdog team before she was charged, she told us she shouldn't be held criminally liable for the incident.

"My intent was not to hurt him," Botbyl said. "I did not do anything to intentionally hurt that man. I would never do that. I wanted him off me."

Originally the Kent County Prosecutor's office early last year declined to charge Botbyl because they didn't have information on injuries to Mathers.

The 13 Watchdog team through its investigation early this year did find information that Mathers was injured. Kent County's Prosecutor Chris Becker then re-opened the case and filed this charge.

(© 2017 WZZM)