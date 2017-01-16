Gov. Snyder set to deliver State of the State speech as economy improves

LANSING, MICH (WZZM) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder will lay out his plans for 2017 on Tuesday in his seventh State of the State speech in front of a joint state legislature.



It will be a very different speech than the one he gave last year when Flint was almost entirely the focus. Last January, the crisis in Flint was center stage.

Throughout 2016, Gov. Snyder's administration made good on promises to help the city by providing more than $234 million in aid to Flint. Gov. Snyder said the water quality has improved dramatically in the past year. He also said 800 jobs are being created currently to help the situation in Flint. To date, the administration indicated more than 600 pipes have been replaced. The state of Michigan has allocated a total of $42.9 million to provide credits on customers' water bills to cover the cost of the water.

This year we expect Gov. Snyder to discuss the water crisis but, instead, wrap the water problems in Flint with a larger statewide infrastructure issue. He will likely point to the sinkhole in Fraser as a reason to pour more money into fixing underground problems.



In his first five State of the State speeches, Gov. Snyder typically started off by applauding the previous year's accomplishments. There's little doubt he's going to talk Tuesday night about Michigan's strengthening economy and how the state has remarkably been able to regain 77% of all jobs lost during the recession.

In our last conversation with him a few weeks back, Gov. Snyder told WZZM how he would kick off his final two-year stretch in office.

"We are going to continue an effort we've been doing for years, the career tech issue and the skilled trades," Gov. Snyder said. "That's a long-term issue where we've seen some progress."

Gov. Snyder emphasizes the skilled trades because his administration believes there will be close to 7,000 skilled trade job openings in the next five years. The kind of skilled jobs he's pointing to are in health care (lab technicians, dental hygienists), maintenance and repair, public safety, manufacturing (machine operators, welders), construction, carpentry, plumbing and electrical work.

Snyder says these are high-paying jobs that typically don't require a four-year college degree.

We expect to hear Governor Snyder try to rally both parties together considering how brutal the last election campaign was for everybody. There is certainly a bit of the unknown at the Federal level with President-Elect Donald Trump taking over the White House.

There are always a few surprises on State of the State night.

Republican lawmakers introduced legislation this past week that would eventually eliminate the state's income tax. Gov. Snyder could weigh in on that proposal or make other proposals to lessen the tax burden for people. Michigan lawmakers will have more than $300 million dollars on hand as a surplus for next year's budget.

