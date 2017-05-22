Lake Michigan Drive speed limit: Watchdog investigation exposes legal question

Share This Story

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A 18-month long study done by the WZZM 13 Watchdog team shows the 35 mph speed limit posted on Lake Michigan Drive at I-196 in Grand Rapids is likely posted incorrectly after new speed limit laws were enacted in early 2017.

Documents obtained by our investigative team show the Michigan State Police (MSP) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) for years have disagreed what the posted speed limit should be in the area throwing into question the heavy enforcement done in the area by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

HEAVILY ENFORCED

On average, 27,000 vehicles travel on Lake Michigan Drive (M-45) from I-196 to Covell every day making it one of the busiest areas in West Michigan.

It's also one of the most enforced stretches of roads.

In 2015, from I-196 to Bona Vista Drive on Lake Michigan Drive, there was a traffic stop, on average, every 36 hours in the area by GRPD.

As we were investigating the situation, our investigative team saw several vehicles stopped by Grand Rapids police officers near the intersection of Covell and M-45 over several months.

But even neighbors who are happy to see the enforcement, understand the ticketing isn't stopping anybody.

"The cars never go 35 (mph) here, never," Lake Michigan Drive resident Dorothy Muczynski said.

She has lived in the same home near the bottom of M-45 near the highway for close to four decades.

"It's pure hell (to get out) and you have to time it," Muczynski said. "On a day where there's rush hour traffic, you've never going to make it out of here (westbound)."

We watched Muczynski try to get out of her driveway as she looked back and forth numerous times before finally being able to get a break, still dodging vehicles coming down the hill. She accepts the reality she lives on a major road, but, for obvious reasons, is fearful the speed limit could be raised.

"The best thing we can do when we have grandchildren around is to watch the cars from the safety of our front porch," Muczynski said.

STUDY RESULTS SHOW POTENTIAL PROBLEMS

In coordination with Jim Walker of the National Motorists Association, we did three speed studies at the corner of Oswego and Lake Michigan Drive near I-196. We performed the studies using Walker's calibrated Lidar speed gun on October 22, 2015, October 12, 2016 and April 12, 2017. All three studies were done during optimal driving conditions during the day and we surveyed only free-flowing traffic in the area. Approximately 700 vehicles were part of our investigation.

Our study of the sampling of motorists showed 97% of all motorists were going above the speed limit. We saw multiple school bus drivers, multiple city bus drivers, and several Grand Rapids city employees driving city vehicles speeding up and down the hill.

"It shows me that the 35 mph speed limit is ridiculous," Walker said. "(In our third study) we had 3 vehicles in compliance out of 240."

In January, Michigan lawmakers tweaked the state's Vehicle Code adding the following provision in MCL 257.628 (5): "A speed limit established under this section shall be determined by an engineering and safety study and by the eighty-fifth percentile speed of free-flowing traffic under ideal conditions of a section of highway rounded to the nearest multiple of 5 miles per hour. A speed limit established under this act shall not be posted at less than the fiftieth percentile speed of free-flowing traffic under optimal conditions on the fastest portion of the highway segment for which the speed limit is being posted."

After calculating the speeds of every vehicle, we found the 50th percentile speed in that area of M-45 was 43 mph. Using the wording of the law above, rounding up, it would suggest the limit on Lake Michigan Drive near Covell should be 45 mph based on the data we obtained.

We also took a look at another way to set a speed limit which is through an access point study of access points on the road. On Lake Michigan Drive, there are a number of driveways leading out to the main highway but after doing extensive measuring in the area, we found the density of the houses on the street doesn't automatically equate to the current 35 mph zone. Our investigative team's study of the density of the location would result, by law, in a 40 mph zone.

DEPARTMENTS DIFFER

Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show a big disagreement about what to do about the speed limit on this section of Lake Michigan Drive. Ultimately MDOT and the MSP, by law, have final approval because it is a state road. The two departments have to agree to make speed limit changes.

In November of 2015, leaders at the Michigan State Police, at Walker's request, asked MDOT to study the M-45 corridor to see if a speed limit change was needed.

Lt. Gary Megge, MSP's traffic services director, wrote in an internal e-mail to MDOT "that the entire section (of M-45 near Covell) is in need of review and correction."

But MDOT leaders seemed resistant to studying the issue.

"Without a formal resolution, this will be a challenge," MDOT's Traffic and Safety Technician Adam Vandercook replied.

Vandercook later replied, "This stretch of the highway will require agreements with both the City of GR and Walker to move forward".

That confused leaders at the MSP who indicated in other e-mails MDOT and the MSP have full authority over the state road.

Now-retired MSP Sgt. Doug Roesler wrote to Lt. Megge responding to Vandercook's e-mail: "Back in 2006 when we reviewed that corridor, that section between I-196 and Covell Avenue became "ground zero" for MDOT'S 'It doesn't meet design speeds (sic) standards' BS."

The 13 Watchdog team asked leaders at MDOT to interview with us about this topic but they declined to answer questions.

MDOT spokesman Jeff Cranson wrote a statement to us that didn't address where the department thought the speed limit was legal.

Cranson wrote: "The Michigan Department of Transportation works closely with local partners on any matter of planning, policy or construction. Just as MDOT engineers study traffic speeds in partnership with the Michigan State Police, they also work with city leaders and residents who have a stake in the corridor."

"When push comes to shove if the speed limit is wrong, MDOT and the Michigan State Police should take control of it and do what's right," Walker said.

We have no indication any work has been done to study this issue since those e-mails were generated in 2015. Walker plans to ask MDOT to formally review M-45 for a possible speed limit change.

POSSIBLE NEW DEFENSE?

When the law changed early in 2017 requiring speed limits "not be posted at less than the fiftieth percentile speed of free-flowing traffic", cities like Grand Rapids have been resistant to changing any limits, even though the 13 Watchdog team discovered in several past reports the city is not compliant by state law.

Grand Rapids city spokesman Steve Guitar wrote in a prepared statement: "The City of Grand Rapids sets its speed limits by considering a multitude of safety factors with a focus on the most venerable users. This holistic approach to traffic safety promotes accessible, attractive, and safe rights-of-way. Current posted speed limits positively contribute to this vision."

But defense attorneys have told the 13 Watchdog team they are preparing to take advantage of this potential new defense in speeding and drunk driving cases. They believe they can prove some speed limits are not set properly which, in their opinion, would invalidate traffic stops.

"They're on notice and they've been on notice for more than a decade (to change speed limits) and they just refuse to comply," local defense attorney Ed Sternisha said. "The thing is it's not that they don't know about it."

"Assuming you can get a legitimate judge who will rule on the basis of law and not ticket revenue, it should be dismissed," Walker said.

