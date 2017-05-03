Is it time to change Michigan's unique no-fault auto insurance law?

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If you are tired of your auto insurance rates going up, you're not alone. Some say it's the biggest issue facing Michigan right now, and they point to our unique no fault auto insurance law.

Should Michigan drivers be required to pay for it?

For 29-year-old Marcus Fairfield, the answer is yes.

“This could be the reality for somebody in a turn of an instant, you know?" he said.

In 2015, life was going great. His girlfriend was pregnant with their first child. They were making plans for the near future. All that changed on April 25.

“At first, I was naive about how injured I really was," Fairfield said.

Fairfield had just taken his Mustang GT out of storage. With his friend behind the wheel, they took it for a ride in rural Montcalm County. The friend lost control of the car and it flipped-over.

"You're injured, you're going to the hospital, you're going to go home," Fairfield said. That's what I thought."

Fairfield had several spinal injuries.

"The C-5 and C-6 is what's keeping me in this wheelchair," Fairfield said.

Fairfield spent several months at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. That’s where Dr. Mike Jacubowski says all his patients have life-changing injuries.

"So, spinal cord injuries, brain, multiple trauma with broken bones," Jacubowski said. Many of them are auto accident victims. "If you get a license at age 16, you're going to have a car accident before you're 34 and it probably won't be your last one."

For someone who has been catastrophically injured, the cost of recovery can easily reach $1 million. Fairfield says thanks to no-fault insurance; he's been able to get-by.

"It's huge," Fairfield said. "If I were to have to pay for it, I couldn't -- all the therapy, the amount of time in the hospital."

"People with these catastrophic injuries would often at the age of 25, they would be in nursing homes," Jakubowski said.

There are 12 states with no-fault auto insurance, and Michigan is the only one that provides unlimited lifetime medical care. Lori Conarton is with the Insurance Alliance of Michigan. They support a no-fault system, but want reform.

"That is a mandate that everyone buy lifetime medical benefits as part of their auto insurance," Conarton said. "So, that means if you are in an auto accident, your insurance company will pay all reasonable and necessary care for the rest of your life."

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners shows Michigan having the 3rd highest premiums in the country at $1,350 dollars a year. Insure.com shows Michigan at the top. The average yearly rate is $2738 dollars.

Compare that to neighboring states like Ohio at $900.

"Our system is the Cadillac system, It’s a comprehensive benefit system," Conarton said. "So, we pay Cadillac prices."

Starting July 1, it will cost drivers $170 for each vehicle. That's $10 more than last year. The money goes into a fund run by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association. The MCCA, created by the Legislature in 1978, reimburses insurance companies for Personal Injury Protection claims over $545,000.

"I think there needs to be transparency about where our money is going,” said Brandon Hewitt, an attorney with Michigan Auto Law. He supports the no-fault system. "The promise of lifetime care for that is almost immeasurable."

He would also like to see reform. He showed WZZM 13 his statement where most of the money is going to collision, not medical coverage.

"Only $45 is going to PIP, $160 to MCCA, but the largest chunk is the collision coverage," Hewitt said. "So maybe a solution is a hybrid system.

"An at-fault system for collision damage, but we still keep no-fault system for medical payments."

Several attempts have been made in the legislature to reform the no-fault law, but all have failed. Hewitt thinks it's because groups are lobbying for different things. For example, the Insurance Alliance wants fee schedules for medical costs. Right now, there aren't any.

"Sometimes we pay two, three, four times higher for the same treatment as workman's comp," Conarton said. "So, that increases costs even more on auto insurers."

Jakubowski would also like to see more transparency with the MCCA. He thinks drivers have the right to see where their money is going.

"What is in the fund? But that is totally opaque, and I think it's a travesty," Jakubowski said.

The MCCA is not required to open its books to the public. In a statement to the media it says: “An independent actuarial consultant evaluates medical cost inflation, economic conditions, investment returns and the number of claims.”

"This no-fault stuff would be really easy to justify if they said, this is what we're spending your money on. Look at how many people we've helped," Fairfield said. In a twist to his story, he owns an insurance agency. He says he is also confused by how rates vary from state to state.

The insurance industry blames the no-fault system, high-tech auto repairs and more accidents due to distracted driving.

"And those cost are going up, so that causes premium to go up," Conarton said.

Industry experts say you should always shop around for the best price. But when it comes to buying no-fault insurance, you have no choice. In Michigan, it’s the law.

"It was established to guarantee; if you're at fault or not at fault, you know you're going to be protected if you’re hurt," Hewitt said. "That's the bottom line."

The Michigan Legislature continues to introduce no-fault reform bills. The most recent, House Bill 4488, would allow consumers to choose their level of coverage. But critics already say it benefits insurance companies, not the consumer.

The bill was referred to the Insurance Committee, but so far, has not been discussed.

It's all a bit scary for Fairfield. The no-fault law is giving him hope for the future.

"My lifelong goals are to get back to work, be a good father, good spouse, have a home and be a contributing member of society," Fairfield said.

He and many others hope the recent debate will lead to public hearings, where all interested parties can get together and create a reform bill that works for everybody.

