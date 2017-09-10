Local woman tells how she was sexually assaulted at hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - One of the victims of a pair of sexual assaults at a local hospital is speaking out about what happened to her.

We are not identifying the woman because she is considered a victim of sexual assault.

The woman sat down with our investigative team to describe what it was like inside the Forest View Psychiatric Hospital. She says she was sexually harassed and groped while she was a patient there. The groping she says happened in a public area of the facility where men and women are allowed to gather. The victim says there was little to no supervision by employees at the facility when the incident happened.

The man accused of assaulting her is 32-year0old Kosygin McNeely. He is from Kalamazoo and has a long criminal history.

McNeely was supposed to be in jail on a kidnapping charge and somehow ended up at this facility the same time the victim was there earlier this month.

In an interview with us, the former patient said of McNeely: "Basically what he said to a nurse was that women are his prey. And he attacks and gets what he wants."

She says she was "fearful he would act on his (sexual) comments"

Court records we obtained back up the victim's story. McNeely was charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct for what he is accused of doing to the woman.

The same records show McNeely is also accused of assaulting a woman in a restroom at Forest View. The records show he sexually assaulted her inside a single bathroom stall. An arrest affidavit shows the victim made a noise to frighten McNeely and he ran from the bathroom after engaging in the act. Michigan State Police records indicate the person who was assaulted was an "incapacitated victim."

McNeely is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct for that incident.

This case comes as McNeely is facing a kidnapping charge from Kalamazoo County. The kidnapping case is child enticement-related coming from the city of Kalamazoo. McNeely had a $50,000 bond on that case from May.

We contacted leaders at the Forest View Psychiatric Hospital but did not get a call returned to explain the situations.

It's unclear whether McNeely was referred to Forest View because of the serious criminal charge he's facing in Kalamazoo County.

State records show he was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine just last month. His record shows a lengthy criminal history including convictions for larceny in a building, breaking and entering a vehicle and a lengthy list of drug charges.

