Man accused of sexually assaulting two women at local hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man from Kalamazoo is charged in connection with two alleged sexual assaults at the listed address of the Forest View Psychiatric Hospital in Grand Rapids Township.

Court records show 32-year-old Kosygin McNeely is accused of assaulting a woman in a restroom. The records show he sexually assaulted her inside a single bathroom stall. An arrest affidavit shows the victim made a noise to frighten McNeely and he ran from the bathroom after engaging in the act. Michigan State Police records indicate the person who was assaulted was an "incapacitated victim."

McNeely is charged with third degree criminal sexual conduct for that incident.

This case comes as McNeely is facing a kidnapping charge from Kalamazoo County. The kidnapping case is related to child enticement coming from the city of Kalamazoo. McNeely had a $50,000 bond on that case from May.

The other case happened on Aug. 30 where McNeely is accused of inappropriately groping a woman in a public area of the Forest View facility. The woman reported McNeely had been making lewd comments to her and was "fearful he would act on his comments." McNeely is charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct for this particular incident.

We contacted leaders at the Forest View Psychiatric Hospital but did not get a call returned to explain the situations.

It's unclear whether McNeely was referred to Forest View Psychiatric Hospital because of the serious criminal charge he's facing in Kalamazoo County.

State records show he was sentenced for possession of methamphetamine just last month. His record shows a lengthy criminal history including convictions for larceny in a building, breaking and entering a vehicle and a lengthy list of drug charges.

McNeely spent time in prison in 2010 for a weapons conviction.

