Man who drove through Shopko was still being treated for mental illness

Matthew Krueger, 2017 mugshot.

The man who crashed a vehicle through the U-S Coast Guard station security gate in Grand Haven and set fire to barn on his parents' property two years ago is now charged with crashing a pick-through into an Oceana County Shopko.

Now people are asking: what happened to Matthew Krueger, after he pleaded guilty by reason of insanity in August of 2015?

We now know that Matthew Krueger was sent to the Michigan Center For Forensic Psychiatry in Ann Arbor in the fall of 2015. He remained there, as a patient, until at least March of 2016. That is where at least two doctors labeled him as mentally ill and legally insane. They also said he was not criminally responsible for his crimes.

On Friday, WZZM 13 obtained Ottawa County Probate Court records that show his six-month report from a doctor at that facility. He says, “he (Krueger) now understands his mental illness.... and has a good plan for the future”. It also went on to say Krueger needed one more year of continuing hospitalization.

Shortly after that an Ottawa County judge approved his move back to Oceana County for outpatient treatment.

Those court documents list his parents’ house in Mears as the place where he was residing. The Oceana County Prosecutor was unaware that Krueger was back in town and as far he knows, there was no indication that Krueger was having problems with his mental health or not taking his medication.

Krueger is back in the Oceana County jail where he facing new charges related to driving through the Shopko store in Hart.

