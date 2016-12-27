LANSING, MICH (WZZM) - A 13 Watchdog investigation shows two of West Michigan's fastest stretches of freeway would be ideal candidates to get 75 mph speed limits if Governor Rick Snyder signs the legislation currently on his desk.

Michigan's legislature approved changes to speed limits earlier this month that "would require the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Michigan State Police (MSP) to increase the speed limits on at least 600 miles of limited access freeway to 75 mph and 900 miles of trunk line highway to 65 mph within a year after the bill's effective date if certain conditions were met".

The bills were sent to Gov. Snyder on December 22 and he has 14 days to sign or veto the new laws

Numbers compiled by MDOT and obtained by the 13 Watchdog team from the department's continuous automatic traffic recorders over two months late last year, show the benchmark 85th percentile speed of motorists is at least 80 mph on I-196 eastbound near Hudsonville and M-6 eastbound near the Cutlerville area. The 85th percentile is used by engineers to set speed limits because it's the speed at which 85% of the motoring public travels under,

We found the 85th percentile speed was approximately 76-80 mph on various stretches of local highways. That includes U.S. 31 in Muskegon County, I-94 in Calhoun County and Van Buren County, I-196 throughout West Michigan and M-6 in south Kent County.

Assuming Gov. Snyder signs the package of laws, stretches of those rural highways will be in play to be changed to 75 mph.

An MDOT map the 13 Watchdog team also obtained shows two major highways in West Michigan as "lower risk" MDOT freeway segments for an 80 mph speed limit, which got bumped down to 75 mph through the legislative process. The map includes much of the rural areas of U.S. 131 through the state. It also includes I-96 from M-6 to Lansing.

"(The new laws) will eliminate the grossly wrong limits," Jim Walker of the National Motorists Association said. "The (75 mph) on a bunch of rural freeways will help more people who are currently driving safely but at the moment are technically illegal."

There are questions about safety, though, with higher speed limits. It's true the faster you go, the harder you can crash.

Some numbers from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a study the organization did in April of 2016, show a 5 mph increase in the maximum state speed limit was associated with an 8% increase in the fatality rate.

That's what Gov. Snyder was mulling over last week when we interviewed him about the topic.

"The real issue there, David, is I am open to the concept and I hear from citizens that are interested in it so it's more about the safety side," Snyder said. "I just want to double check the safety concerns."

House members who sponsored the legislation say the safety issue isn't as prevalent these days as it has been in the past because new car designs are safer these days.

If it's approved, MDOT and the MSP will begin the process to come to agreement where it's safe to raise speed limits. Both state entities are supposed to take into account crash rates, the 85th percentile and the engineering of the road.

