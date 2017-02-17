After Watchdog investigation, MDOT moves up repair project on M-6

A crack in the highway -- it's scenes like these that are becoming more commonplace across West Michigan. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Michigan Department of Transportation will move-up its repair on a controversial piece of highway in Kent County.

The WZZM Watchdog team first told you about the badly damaged stretch of M-6 back in October of 2016.

According to MDOT, the unseasonably warm weather has taken a toll on roads; especially on the already distressed 3-mile section of M-6 near the Kent/Ottawa County line.

►Related: 13 Watchdog investigation exposes problems with state's newest highways, costing taxpayers millions

Because of the accelerated deterioration of the concrete joints, MDOT has decided to move up the project from 2018 to this year's construction season.

The pavement will be replaced between Jackson Street near I-196 in Ottawa County and Wilson Avenue in Kent County.

The list of highways stretches released by MDOT that are in need of repair. (Photo: MDOT)

Back in October, the watchdog team uncovered some of the reasons why the road is crumbling. The contractor blamed drainage problems, deicers being uses and a synthetic concrete mix that didn't work as well as planned.

►Related: Stretch of M-6 is 12 years old but needs 'total repair,' MDOT says

The repair project will cost approximately 9.5 million dollars. MDOT says the specific details on the schedule and maintenance of traffic during that time are not yet available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email watchdog@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)