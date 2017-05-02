Despite $1,350 average, Michigan car insurance premiums on rise again

Michigan's auto insurance cost is one of the highest in the country, prompting one state lawmaker to say it's one of the biggest issues facing the state. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The WZZM 13 Watchdog team has been getting requests to investigate the high price of auto insurance here in Michigan, even Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard called it one of the biggest issues facing the state.

We listened and began looking into the problem a few months ago.

Arlene Tilly is one of the many drivers who say they are frustrated. She’s been with the same insurance agency for two years, but this year, her premium doubled.

"I was paying $74 a month. Now it's $161?" Tilly said. "That's more than double. And it’s the same insurance."

Tilly has one car and says nothing has changed on her driving record.

"The last two years, no tickets, no accidents, no nothing," Tilly said.

Citing customer privacy, Liberty Mutual wouldn't tell us why Tilly's auto insurance doubled. But a media spokesman did tell us the premium hike is an industry trend that is national in scope.

In 2016, Liberty Mutual filed and received approval from the Michigan Department of Insurance for an increase in auto insurance rates that went into effect this year. The company cites more people on the roads, more crashes due to distracted driving, and it costs more to fix your car.

"And I ask them why the difference and they just said, 'The state of Michigan,'" Tilly said.

Michigan is one of 12 no fault law states. It’s also the only state that requires drivers to purchase lifetime medical benefits. Michigan has the third highest premiums in the country: the average is $1,350.

Neighboring states like Ohio are $900.

In Michigan, you must buy insurance if you’re going to drive a car. There are ways to lower your bill, however: one is a good credit score. The other is a clean driving record.

Something else to consider is safety features on your car. If you have some, let your agent know. Finally, bundle your insurance. If you have home and auto insurance, use the same company and you could get a discount.

"I'm going to shop for new insurance because that's ridiculous," said Tilly, who eventually did shop around. She found a new insurance company that is $50 cheaper a month.

Tilly's story is not unique. People across the state are feeling the pinch and they have different insurance companies.

It prompted the WZZM Watchdog team to investigate the "no-fault" law in Michigan, which has been around since the early 1970s. Wednesday on WZZM news at 6 p.m., you'll hear from several sources on why they think the system needs to be reformed.

