Muskegon says the State of MI used her assistance money to pay someone else's debt

MUSKEGON, MICH., (WZZM)- - A Muskegon-area woman is left without a car after, she says, the State of Michigan used her money to pay someone else's tax debt.

She called 13 on your side for help.

“It’s not my fault he owes the state $15,000”, says Ashley Robinson. As the mother of three, she needs a new vehicle. She’s currently using an old minivan with a missing front headlight, no muffler, and the rear-view mirror is constantly falling off.

In early May, she contacted the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. If you qualify for the assistance program, she says you can get up to $2,000 for a car. "You have to go find a car from a dealership or private party. They must do an inspection on it to make sure it's in tip top shape. They don’t want to pay for a car that needs a lot of work".

Ashley stopped at ACL Auto in Muskegon. While she was there, she says a man name Charlie Guptill approached her and offered to sell her his 2005 Dodge Caravan. She agreed to pay $1,450 for the van. "My case worker told him he had to register with the state to get his payment and he did."

Ashley says a check was written to Guptill. But before he got it, she says the Michigan Department of Treasury intercepted it. "He shows me a letter that says that they took $1,450 to pay a debt because he owes $15,000 in back sales tax."

13 On your side did some research on Guptill. He goes by the nickname "Arizona Charlie". He was once the owner of “Arizona Charlie's Auto and Truck Sales" on Apple Avenue. In January one of his employees, Roberto Sergio Patino Jr., was arrested for selling cars, pocketing the money, and not properly processing the state's paperwork. He’s charged with several counts of Larceny by Conversion.

Ashley says Guptill doesn't think he should have to pay the tax debt. "And he's not releasing the vehicle to me, because he never got paid." She's now stuck in the middle and without a new van. "You got your payment. I understand it's not in your hands, but it's not my fault you owe the state $15,000", says Robinson.

The Michigan Secretary of State's office pulled Guptill’s dealership's license. When we went there to look for him, he wasn't there. The current owner, who has the same last name, told us we might find him in Rothbury.

Guptill wasn't there, either. "So, this van is what me and my three kids ride around in until I get a reliable vehicle for my kids."

The State of Michigan says it can't give us specifics about the case due to privacy. A spokesman for the MDHHS says they are working with the MI Treasury Department to figure out what to do, so Ashley can get the help that she needs.

© 2017 WZZM-TV