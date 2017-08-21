Prosecutor authorizes murder charge in Muskegon County chase incident

Victor Thompson (Photo: Kent County Jail, WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The man who is accused of causing an accident that killed a World War II veteran in Muskegon County is facing an open murder charge.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson's office authorized the open murder charge against 37-year old Victor Thompson. Thompson was arraigned late Monday afternoon and was denied bond.

Thompson is accused of crashing into the vehicle driven by 92-year old Duane Quigg at Broadway and Huizenga in Norton Shores. Quigg was killed instantly while the passenger in his vehicle was seriously injured.

We found Thompson recently was in Kent County Jail on a stalking and retail fraud conviction. In July, a judge approved his release due to Thompson being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He was staying at his parents’ house in Grand Rapids and stole his father's vehicle.

“It’s sad, very sad," says Victor’s father Hiram Roberts.

He says his son was supposed to be getting treatment and following the rules of his probation. Roberts says his son had been released three months early. But while he was out, he failed to follow his cancer treatment and the terms of his probation.

"I think he had a probation violation because he hadn't reported to his probation officer since he had been out," Roberts said.

Roberts told us he believes his son's health condition caused him to "give up" on life.

"We tried to do what we could to get him apprehended, unfortunately, this is the result," he said.

Audio the 13 Watchdog team obtained indicates the entire incident involving police chasing Thompson to the subsequent crash lasted just a few minutes. A Norton Shores officer spotted Thompson in the stolen vehicle at a parking lot near Getty and Norton. He was suspected in a retail fraud incident.

Approximately 45 seconds after the officer started pursuing the vehicle, the audio indicates a supervisor called off the pursuit. Approximately 40 seconds after the termination order, the fatal accident was reported.

"It's taken a lot out of me and his mom. We want to throw out our condolences to the guy that was killed and his girlfriend that's in the hospital. That hurt us as much as our son is hurting us. We feel bad," Roberts said.

