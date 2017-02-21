Rockford city leaders say little why permanent city manager isn't hired

Rockford City Hall -- city manager Michael Young died suddenly in January 2016, and a new manager hasn't been picked since. (Photo: WZZM 13)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The 13 Watchdog team is attempting to ask questions why a full-time city manager hasn't been hired in Rockford after the city has had a vacancy for nearly 13 months.

City Manager Michael Young died suddenly in January 2016 after suffering a stroke. It left the city in a difficult position at the time. During the past year, the city has used its current staff including Public Safety Chief Dave Jones who is doing double duty as interim City Manager.

Without a permanent manager, it's clear it hasn't been easy for the city's leaders to run the government.

Documents uncovered in a 13 Watchdog investigation show the city initially had state funding withheld by the Michigan's Department of Treasury after Rockford's leaders didn't act quick enough to balance all of the city's budget in 2016 despite having an overall surplus of nearly $2 million.

Our investigation found the city of Rockford had a $2,527 deficit in the city's Arts Commission budget. The Arts Commission was dissolved by the city in 2014 because of several disputes, including a lawsuit. The city of Rockford won the lawsuit over money against former members of the Rockford Arts Commission but it was a costly fight. Documents we found show the city paid "higher than expected attorney fees" from the lawsuit that caused the city's Arts Commission fund to go into a deficit.

The city's administrators though didn't immediately revise the budget to eliminate the deficit and a plan was not drafted in time to show the state the situation would be fixed. That caused Michigan's Department of Treasury to initially punish the city. Records we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show the city initially lost out on $1,357 of state aid. Rockford was one of only 18 jurisdictions across the state to have money withheld for failing to comply with state law.

In January, Rockford city leaders approved a deficit elimination plan for the Arts Commission Fund that was approved by Michigan's Department of Treasury. Leaders at the Treasury say they will return the money that was withheld from the city now that leaders fixed the deficit issue.

Interim City Manager Jones told the 13 Watchdog team the issue was a "clerical oversight."

On top of the deficit issue, the 13 Watchdog team found late last year Rockford's city leaders missed nine straight meetings at the Grand Valley Metro Council. The city is supposed to have a representative on the council because the city's taxpayers are paying dues to be part of the organization. But the city's leaders missed every official vote in the last fiscal year. Now several months after our investigation exposed the issue, we have no confirmation a full-time representative has been appointed to represent the city's taxpayers. The Metro Council has $80 million of public money flowing through it.

Jones said the city's council was "making progress" to get a new manager but wouldn't answer specific questions as to why it's taken so long. We contacted all five city council members, but nobody would return our calls to comment on the situation.

Sources indicate part of the delay in hiring was to wait for the results of the election in November. During that election, three new members of the city's council were elected including Terry Konkle, Cheryl Scales and Michael Young's widow, Melissa Young.

We reported last May, Interim City Manager Jones assured the city's council, day-to-day operations in Rockford were running smoothly.

