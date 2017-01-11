S-curve's $1M anti-icing system on last leg

The S-curve through downtown Grand Rapids. (Photo: Google Earth)

GRAND RAPIDS - Back in 2000, the Michigan Department of Transportation moved forward on an anti-icing project with the installation of more than 170 nozzles along the S-curve of U.S. 131 in downtown Grand Rapids.

That $1 million project will operate for the last time this winter season. Jerry Byrne of the Kent County Road Commission told the WZZM 13 Watchdog Team it simply would not be cost effective to repair the issues with the system.

The county is using anti-ice trucks, purchased back in 2010, that cover much more ground with fewer issues.

Byrne said ideally they would have changed the placement of nozzles, but ultimately, the project taught both MDOT and the county what road measures are most effective in the winter season.

The 13 Watchdog Team began asking questions about the system after receiving viewer complaints about the amount of ice and snow built up on the freeway.

"The public still thinks that the S-curve is going to be free of ice and snow, and it's not," Byrne said. "Because we are still gonna have to scrape it off and push it onto the shoulders.

"We still have to go through there with a truck, it was never intended, from day one and its conception, to eliminate all the ice and snow off that system."

He said the system was utilized on average from 10-20 times a year in past seasons, but the system can only be used when the freeway is completely dry.

Byrne said he is confident the system did make the S-curve safer, but there is no actual data or research to show this.

The actual equipment and nozzles will not be removed, so the project could be revisited later.

(© 2017 WZZM)