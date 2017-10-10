Somebody stole my identity. Has it happened to you too?

If you've been a victim of identity theft, you know how frustrating it is and how much of a disaster it can be for some people.

Tens of millions of Americans have been victims of identity theft and millions more have had their personal information compromised in information breaches.

And it really can happen to just about anyone.

I found out recently I am a victim of identity theft. Somebody went to a boat store in Decatur, Alabama and bought a boat and trailer using my social security number and other information.

I got the bill for close to $40,000.

The store's representatives told me somebody came in with a driver's license with my name and former mailing address and another person's picture on it. They also presented a social security card with my name and social security number on it.



It was enough information to prompt a bank to process the line of credit and the boat and trailer went out the door to a person who didn't pay a dime for either.

When I got the bill, I immediately went into emergency mode, freezing my credit at all three credit agencies. I also filed police reports and a report to the Federal Trade Commission.

This is one case to highlight a much larger issue that's causing terrible circumstances. While law enforcement is investigating my case, I would like to investigate your case if somebody has stolen your identification.

We're starting a campaign not only to educate and spread awareness about the issue but to find some people responsible for victimizing others in identity theft cases.

Please e-mail us and let us know how we can help. It's watchdog@wzzm13.com.

