Mug Shot of Laurie Botbyl from 2013 arrest for not paying traffic fines.

LANSING, MICH - The 13 Watchdog team is exposing what some are calling a "loophole" in guidelines that allowed a caregiver who was fired from the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans for abuse to avoid negative findings on her certification.

This development comes one day after our investigative team exposed what happened to 83-year old veteran Maynard Mathers, who has Alzheimer's disease and was living at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans in March 2016.

Video obtained by the 13 Watchdog team, exclusively, shows a skirmish between nurse aide Laurie Botbyl and Mathers as she attempted to get him under control while he sat in a wheelchair.

Seconds later, Botbyl places both of her hands on the chair's handles, pulled the chair in tight and pushed Mathers' wheelchair forward out of her control. Mathers knees and right arm hit a desk and he's seen on the video grasping his knees after the incident.

Documents show Mathers had a "skin tear" and possible bruises from the incident.

In an interview with Botbyl last month, she said she's taken care of vulnerable adults for many years and believes this one issue shouldn't rob her of her career. She spoke to us before she was criminally charged with fourth degree vulnerable adult abuse this week by Kent County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Becker.

"My intent was not to hurt him," Botbyl said. "I did not do anything to intentionally hurt that man. I would never do that. I wanted him off me."

A criminal charge against Botbyl was originally denied by the Kent County Prosecutor's office because of a lack of medical evidence. The 13 Watchdog team later obtained the information that showed Mathers sustained minor injuries.

Botbyl was fired immediately from her job taking care of patients in the dementia lock down ward.

Documents in final review indicated "the abuse allegation was found to be substantiated" and "a formal complaint of abuse against (Botbyl) (will be filed) to the certification board".

But records we found this week showed Botbyl's nurse aide certification was clear of negative findings. Even after the criminal charge was filed, Michigan's nurse aide registry Friday showed Botbyl's certification as "Active" with no "negative findings". So we asked why this abuse allegation, sustained by one state agency, was not looked into by another state agency.





We confirmed the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans correctly disseminated the information about Botbyl's incident to the state's Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) but we know that agency refused to investigate it.

A letter written by James Wiggins from LARA's State Licensing Section indicated: "The Bureau of Community and Health Systems is charged with investigating allegations of abuse, neglect and misappropriation of resident property by Certified Nurse Aides, in state licensed nursing facilities. After thorough review of your allegation against the above mentioned C.N.A, the Bureau was unable to investigate this matter as it did not occur in a state licensed nursing facility."





The Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is not certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

LARA spokesman Jason Moon wrote in an e-mail response to use: "The bureau was unable to investigate the matter because it did not occur in a state licensed nursing facility. Currently, the bureau can only investigate abuses by CNAs at state licensed and federally certified nursing facilities."

"LARA is working closely with the Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs to convert the state’s veterans homes into federally-certified nursing homes, which then would provide LARA with investigatory oversight through CMS," Moon wrote.

His response suggests only law enforcement entities, including the state's Attorney General, have the ability to investigate abuse cases at the two state veterans homes. Short of a criminal investigation, workers who have substantiated abuse cases against them by the Military and Veterans Affairs Agency aren't likely to immediately have their status on the nurse aide registry altered.

As we dug deeper, we learned from sources that LARA used to do inspections of abuse incidents more than a decade ago, but the practice was stopped, due largely to budget cuts in the 2000's. These days, LARA is indicating it doesn't do those inspections because the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is not a "state licensed facility".

Several sources have suggested the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans is years away from being certified or licensed, thus keeping open this apparent investigative loophole open.

Late in 2016, Michigan lawmakers approved new legislation that would ensure a caregiver can be criminally charged for abuse even if the vulnerable adult isn't injured.

(© 2017 WZZM)