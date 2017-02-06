MIAMI, FLA. (WZZM) - Two people are under arrest by the FBI in Florida in connection with filing fraudulent unemployment benefit claims in Michigan. The arrests are key for federal authorities and for the state's beleaguered Unemployment Insurance Agency to fight the on-going problem of identity theft.

The news comes one day before a 13 Watchdog investigation that will show how difficult it's been for people who have had their identities stolen to prove their innocence to the state of Michigan.

Our investigation found many of the people stealing identities and taking advantage of people in this state are based in south Florida.

The arrests in Florida were part of a larger sting by the United States Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Florida. More than 100 defendants were charged regarding fraud and theft schemes "involving tens of thousands of stolen personal identities".

Kicksonley Azema, 26, and Abdul Pierrelus, 29, both of North Miami, Fla., were charged in a five-count indictment with conspiracy to commit access device fraud, using unauthorized access devices to fraudulently obtain something valued at $1,000 or more and aggravated identity theft.

An indictment obtained by the 13 Watchdog team showed Azema and Pierrelus unlawfully used social security numbers of people in Michigan to fraudulently file unemployment claims. They are accused of directing the money to debit card accounts established using the social security numbers of the victims.

“These arrests are a reflection of the success that comes when federal, state and local law enforcement agencies work together to target criminal organizations and individuals in South Florida,” said Mark Selby, Special Agent in Charge of HSI Miami.

A third person, Shanisa Bell of Coconut Creek, Fla, was also arrested by the FBI and was accused of unlawfully using "debit card account numbers issued in the names of other persons without their permission or authority." The Michigan Unemployment Agency assisted with information in her arrest.

Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, commended leaders at Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency for helping them in the investigation.

"Law enforcement will not stand by as criminals attempt to disrupt our lives, steal our savings, ravage our credit, and compromise our government benefit programs through calculated and pervasive fraud schemes,” U.S. Attorney Ferrer said.

“Identity theft hurts Michigan residents and is a growing problem for government programs in our state and across the country," Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Spokesman Dave Murray said. "We continue to work with the Michigan State Police and federal authorities, and appreciate their ongoing efforts to fight this crime.”

Friday, we reported that Social Security numbers and other personal information of up to 1.9 million Michigan workers may have been compromised at the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The problem stemmed from a software update to Michigan’s unemployment system and made people’s names, wage information and Social Security numbers available to vendors with access.

It's not believed hackers were able to obtain any of the information but the news is concerning to many state leaders who are continuing to work to make sure personal information is secure.

