VERIFY: Is Michigan in the Top 5 for most power outages?

LANSING, MICH - After our investigative team spotted a media report on a study that shows Michigan third worst in the country for power outages, the 13 Watchdog team sought to verify if that's true.

The Eaton Corporation, a private power management company, put our state near the top of the list for most reported power outages in 2016. The company's leaders say their business has done an annual "blackout tracker" since 2008 "to educate businesses on the causes and impacts of power disruptions and downtime."

Is Michigan's ranking accurate? Does Michigan have a big power problem? We sought answers from everybody involved including the best experts to understand the issue.

The issue comes to the forefront after more than a million homes and businesses lost power in early March across the state, an all-time combined record in Michigan.

Leaders at Consumers Energy indicated it was one of the most devastating storms in it's 130-year history with sustained winds in excess of 60 mph that broke more than 1,300 utility poles, brought down more than 9,000 electric lines and knocked out service to more than 360,000 Consumers Energy customers.

Aside from the major storm, are Michigan's power providers not doing the day-to-day job of providing energy to people?

Consumers Energy spokesman Roger Morgenstern says there's no way Michigan is one of the worst.

"We feel we are doing well," Morgenstern said. "We could always do better and we are investing tens of millions of dollars a year to make the system even better.

Morgenstern called out Eaton for bad data.

"When we dug in we realized some of the rationale Eaton is using for the study is not based on science and not based in facts," Morgenstern said.

DTE Energy's Chairman and CEO Gerry Anderson agrees with Morgenstern and wrote in an opinion piece provided to us that the state's power companies are doing the job.

"Historically, the frequency of outages in Michigan is lower than the national average," Anderson wrote.

In a statement to the 13 Watchdog team Anderson wrote: "DTE Energy and other companies like it across the country have for years submitted detailed data on electrical outages annually to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), part of the U.S. Department of Energy. EIA is widely recognized as the authoritative source for this information. Companies are under legal obligation to report the information accurately."

As for the Eaton report, Anderson says it's wrong and said the company's Blackout Tracker is presumably being used "as a sales aid".

"This report has no standing in our industry as an authoritative source of information on outages," Anderson said.

Anderson illustrated this chart showing Michigan below the national average in number of power outages, ranking 21st in the country.





So how is Eaton ranking Michigan third worst?

Kelly Propst, representing Eaton, wrote an e-mail to us indicating how the company is doing its reporting.

Propst wrote: "Our methodology for compiling the data is outlined on the Blackout Tracker, as well as in annual reports and related materials. Sources for data for the report include broadcast news reports, newspapers, websites (including those of newspapers and TV stations) and personal accounts. The Blackout Tracker Annual Report is intended to serve as an insightful summary of these reports, helping businesses and organizations more effectively prepare for power outages.”

In our investigation, we found Michigan's government leaders say Eaton is way off too.

"I think it's important to keep in mind for the public to understand that the (Eaton report) relied on survey data, so it's not the uniform method of measuring power outages," Chair of Michigan's Public Service Commission Sally Talberg said.

Acknowledging what our government is saying about Eaton's data, we asked more questions of the company to find out whether they stand by the information. We had additional questions when we found a disclaimer posted on Eaton Corporation's own web site about their statistics indicating: "Although we do our best to track this information, we cannot guarantee that every power outage is included in the blackout tracker."

In response to that point Propst added: "Eaton tracks outages that are reported, and while some at private residences or institutions may not be formally reported, the data is compiled from a wide variety of sources, including news reports. We outline this methodology and the rankings together in the annual reports, which reflect those reported outages each year. We therefore believe it is a sound basis for rankings and other findings."

Because Eaton doesn't guarantee its numbers, along with information from our sources including Michigan's government, we can say Michigan's ranking of being third worst in the country for power outages is FALSE.





But it's not all rosy as Chair Talberg pointed out in our interview.

"Michigan customers experience fewer outages than customers from other states but they do tend to last longer so that's been a key priority for us," Talberg said.

We also verified Michigan is below a minimum standard for length of outages, meaning the power companies are not getting lights turned back on for people in a timely manner.

Consumers Energy and DTE Energy both have promised future change and investment, focusing on trimming back trees, fixing aging infrastructure, preparing before the big storm and developing new technology to automate grid shutoffs to limit larger outages.

"You can't do anything until the power's out but what we're trying to do is automate our system and make it more self-healing as we call it and have the men and women ready to go when the power is out," Morgenstern said.

VERIFY: Sources

--Roger Morgenstern, Consumers Energy

--Gerry Anderson, DTE Chief Executive Officer

--Sally Talberg, Michigan Public Service Commission (government regulatory agency)

--Kelly Propst, LargeMouth Communications (provided statement for Eaton Corporation)

VERIFY: Resources

