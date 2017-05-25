Website showing how to beat lottery taken down before 13 Watchdog investigation

(Photo: iStock)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The independent website giving people in Michigan advice on how to win the lottery using free bonuses given to players was taken offline hours before a 13 Watchdog team investigation exposed information on the site.

The site called doctorofcredit.com gave detailed statistical probabilities showing how customers could withdraw, on average, approximately $62.50 after receiving a $100 bonus.

►See the full investigation here showing how to win using the lottery's bonus money

Our investigative team checked with a local statistics professor and confirmed the site's 99 percent to 100 percent chance of winning in this scenario.

The Michigan Lottery won't confirm any changes have been made in their playing structure after our investigation aired Thursday, May 24.

