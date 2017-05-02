WZZM-TV gets $38K FOIA bill as Home for Veterans investigation continues

In an effort to continue reporting on problems plaguing the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, WZZM 13 submitted a FOIA request. The billed cost: $38,714.80. (Photo: WZZM 13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH (WZZM) - A local lawmaker is asking questions about a now year-long investigation of possible criminal behavior at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans by the state's Attorney General.

The investigation started in May of last year and, to date, no criminal charges have been announced by Attorney General Bill Schuette.

It's a story the WZZM 13 Watchdog team has been following for nearly two years. Attorney General Schuette told us last year his current investigation was prompted by an auditor general report released in February 2016 that showed some very embarrassing problems at that facility. One of the most significant issues in the report involved caregivers not checking on members.

Schuette told us last year: "I think people get so tired of those who are negative and trying to take political potshots. This is about solving a problem, and that's my job as Attorney General: solve problems, provide solutions.

"The politics -- people get so tired of the negative. I am just going to do my job."

An e-mail obtained by our investigative team shows lawmakers, one year later, aren't getting many answers about what's been done over the last year in the investigation.

Rep. Tommy Brann, R-Wyoming, asked Schuette's office for an update. He was told by the attorney general's office the investigation is still going on-going because Schuette's staff is working through all of the complaints.

Brann told us Tuesday, May 2, a report would be made available to lawmakers at some point in the future.

Schuette's spokesperson Andrea Bitely confirmed the office is still investigating potential criminal actions at the Home for Veterans a full year after the investigation started.

In the last few months, we became aware from multiple sources who spoke to us under the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of the agency that the attorney general's office investigated individual employees from the Home for Veterans for falsifying logs to show they checked on veterans when, in reality, they hadn't done the proper checks.

Last year, the Michigan Office of the Auditor General confirmed via surveillance video that 43 percent of the member locations checks and 33 percent of the fall alarm checks in their samples did not occur at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, potentially putting members at risk. The auditor general's report indicated the Home for Veterans provided documentation as if the checks occurred 100 percent and 96 percent of the time. It was noted in the auditor general's investigation that on 17 out of 25 check sheets sampled by investigators, supervisors certified checks that did not happen.

Since that time, the auditor general is reporting that the Home for Veterans submitted a proper corrective action plan to ensure employees actually do the work to check on people. The Home for Veterans indicated no members were harmed as a result of a lack of member checking and random review of surveillance video is being done to make sure veterans get the proper attention.

The member checks seem important considering multiple sources told us in the past the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans has had to deal with veterans leaving the facility for long periods of time. Some of the members, we are told by our sources, were put in vulnerable positions by being out for periods of time.

In an effort to learn more details about those allegations, the WZZM 13 Watchdog team asked for internal e-mails through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) from two administrators at the facility. We wanted information regarding veterans who had wandered away from the facility without the proper checks being done.

On January 18, 2017, WZZM-TV filed a FOIA request asking for e-mails over a five month period that had specific words in the body of the e-mails including "safety", "security, "wandering" and "elopement."

On February 9, 2017, the state's Department of Military and Veterans Affairs responded to our FOIA request by requiring us to pay "a one-half good faith deposit of $19,357.40 based on an estimated cost of $38,714.80." The department estimated the request would encompass more than 5,000 documents and would take them an estimated 524 hours (65 business days) to process the request.

Most of the hours were billed to the station at a rate of $90 an hour including six hours at that $90 rate for simple duplication costs.

WZZM-TV appealed the cost estimates citing Michigan's Freedom of Information Act that demands a public body not charge more than the hourly wage of its lowest-paid employee capable of searching for, locating, and examining the public records whether that person is available or who actually performs the labor.

In a written response dated March 21, 2017, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs wrote: "These personal email accounts contain confidential communications that are not related to your FOIA request. Therefore, the task of searching, retrieving, reviewing and separating cannot be delegated to other staff."

The 13 Watchdog team submitted a new request on March 23, 2017 to try to lessen the burden and cost.



The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) responded to our second request on April 12, 2017 requiring us to pay "a one-half good faith deposit of $8,245 based on an estimated total cost of $16,491.90". The department indicated the request would generate 3,369 pages and would require 289 hours (36 business days) of processing time.

WZZM-TV asked the DMVA to break down charges for each of the four elements of this particular FOIA request.

DMVA's FOIA Coordinator Kathy Enderle responded: "We are unable to break down your original request any further. If you would like to withdraw your request and resubmit each one individually, you have that right."

Our investigative team broke down the four elements into individual FOIA requests. All of the requests are currently pending.

While records are apparently expensive at the DMVA, our investigative team found they were free from the state's auditor general. The auditor general provided us hundreds of documents electronically, free of charge, using a part of the Freedom of Information Act that allows a governmental entity to waive fees because searching for or furnishing copies of the public record is considered "primarily benefiting the general public".

The WZZM 13 Watchdog Team will continue to follow this important story and provide updates on additional information we learn from our investigation.

